Not much is publicly known about Intel's Emmitsburg chipset. Prior to noticing some Linux patches recently referencing Intel Emmitsburg, the only other public mentions of it has been in the context of the Windows HWiNFO program mentioning it in their change-log. With Linux 5.9, Intel has begun adding Emmitsburg support.
Speculation on Windows sites earlier this year following the HWiNFO mention of "Emmitsburg" pegged it as for Xeon Ice Lake or Cooper Lake. However, that is quite unlikely and is more than likely some other 10nm target. In particular, the Linux kernel already has Cooper Lake and Ice Lake Xeon support in good shape as would be expected given the usage of Linux on servers these days... Intel meanwhile is only adding Emmitsburg to Linux 5.9, thus if their historical punctual open-source support is any indication, the Emmitsburg chipset won't be launched until at least 2021. Linux 5.9 stable will be out in October but won't see widespread support among non-rolling Linux distributions until later on or even in 2021.
Merged this cycle so far was adding the new PCI ID for the Emmitsburg PCH to the Intel Trace Hub (TH) driver. This follows other patches adding Emmitsburg support to the i2c-ismt driver, MFD, and other bits mostly amounting to adding new IDs.
The latest activity for Linux 5.9 are the pin control changes being sent in today. Along with Tiger Lake H support and other new sub-drivers, an Intel Emmitsburg SoC sub-driver is added. That patch notes the Emmitsburg GPIO controller is based on "next generation GPIO hardware" but remains compatible with the existing Intel core pinctrl/GPIO driver.
Expect more Emmitsburg patches to come meanwhile we'll likely be left wondering for a while longer about this new chipset but at least the Linux support is getting squared away.
