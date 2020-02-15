Intel Compute Runtime 20.06.15619 Enables E2E Compression
Version 20.06.15619 of the open-source Intel Compute Runtime was released on Friday as powering the company's modern Linux graphics hardware compute stack.

Notable with this latest Intel Compute Runtime snapshot is E2E compression being enabled for Linux, or engine-to-engine compression. The E2E compression provides a means of lossless compression between hardware engines/blocks for helping to save bandwidth and supplementary to the other compression means for graphics/compute. This Intel compute E2E support is enabled with this release for Tigerlake Gen12/Xe graphics hardware.

The 20.06.15619 release also enables thread group preemption for Gen12/Tigerlake and updates the Intel graphics compiler (IGC).

More details on this updated Intel Compute Runtime stack offering modern OpenCL 2.1 for recent generations of Intel hardware can be found via GitHub.
