Intel: AMD Gimps On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks

Intel held a virtual event last week to basically plead their case that AMD Ryzen laptops are gimping on battery-powered performance compared to their own offerings. It was all Windows focused, but at least given their emphasis now on battery performance gave me another opportunity to prod over the lackluster state of Intel DPTF support on Linux with it not being pleasant out-of-the-box and one of the few areas encumbered by blobs or lack of public documentation.

Intel's own testing feels that "[AMD] competition sacrifices significant performance to be on-par with Intel on battery life" and provided their own analysis of five AMD laptops and five Intel laptops.

Under Windows they find that the Intel laptops largely delivered similar performance between AC and battery states during their benchmarking. But on the AMD Ryzen laptops they found as much as a 38% drop in performance when running off battery.

Or in some cases their own tests argue that AMD laptops can lose ~48% performance when unplugged.

They basically promote that Intel Tiger Lake notebooks deliver better plugged/unplugged performance than AMD Ryzen systems... And they also were suggesting to reviewers that they do their notebook benchmarking in an unplugged state or otherwise test both modes.