Inkscape on Thursday announced their 0.92.4 release that brought many stability and bug fixes but also some performance improvements and other enhancements. Most exciting though is the debut of Inkscape 1.0 alpha.
Inkscape 1.0 Alpha was released alongside v0.92.4 and they are encouraging testing and feedback for this breakthrough milestone of this leading Linux SVG/vector graphics editor. Inkscape 1.0 has been ported to the GTK3 tool-kit, integrates theme support, offers better HiDPI screen support, offers new PNG export options, support for variable fonts, canvas rotation is now supported, and a variety of other enhancements.
Inkscape 1.0 and 0.92.4 release details can be found via Inkscape.org. For easy testing of the Inkscape 1.0 Alpha there is an AppImage available. Other tentative details on the forthcoming Inkscape 1.0 can be found via the in-progress release notes.
