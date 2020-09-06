C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language

On Saturday the ISO/IEC 14882:2020 standards draft was approved as the latest major update to the C++ programming language.
The C++20 approval was unanimous and is a very significant update over C++17, coming a few months later than originally anticipated.
C++20 adds to the language concepts, modules, the "spaceship operator" for three-way comparisons, coroutines, designated initializers, new standard attributes, and much more. The C++20 library standard also adds ranges, feature test macros, bit operations, and more. C++20 changes in full can be found via the likes of cppreference.com, open-std.org, Wikipedia.
The C++ standards support for the GCC compiler show much of the C++20 language support is already in place if on GCC 10 while some features are already in GCC 8/9. Still to be finished is the C++ modules support as one of the last big ticket items. The GCC Wiki outlines the current in-progress modules work.
The Clang C++ status has much of the support already complete too. But they still have to finish up concepts, immediate functions, modules, and other features.
