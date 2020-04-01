High Resolution Wheel Scrolling Back To Being Finished Up For The Linux Desktop

Added over a year ago to the mainline Linux kernel was the high resolution mouse wheel scrolling support. While the support landed on kernel-side for to provide "buttery smooth" wheel scrolling, the work has yet to be wrapped up on the user-space side for making this a reality on the Linux desktop.
Nearly a year ago to the day we reported the Wayland support for high resolution scroll wheel being worked on by longtime Linux input expert Peter Hutterer. Since then all has been quiet on this functionality for Linux.
But Peter now is back working on it and there is light at the end of the tunnel. He has prepared a Wayland merge request along with the necessary underlying changes to support high resolution wheel scrolling via libinput, Wayland, Mutter, GTK, and XWayland. For convenience in those wanting to test it, Peter assembled a Fedora 32 COPR repository with the patched bits.
More details on the 2020 revival of high resolution wheel scrolling for Linux via Peter's blog. It's too late for seeing this in the imminent releases of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32, but at least will hopefully be wrapped up in time for the Q3~Q4 Linux distribution updates.
1 Comment