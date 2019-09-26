BeOS-Inspired Haiku Making Progress On ARM, Various Kernel Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 October 2019 at 03:37 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Just last week marked the one year anniversary since shipping the Haiku R1 beta release for this BeOS-inspired open-source operating system. The developers remain though as busy as ever with advancing this interesting open-source project.

Some of the highlights for their September development efforts include:

- Initial work on 64-bit ARM (ARM64) with Haikuports setup, early boot files, and prepping around build system handling.

- Haiku's 32-bit ARM support also saw more code improvements and other work with that port being further along than ARM64.

- Various UI improvements.

- Various installation/file-system handling improvements.

- Intel IWN-3168 WiFi card support with the firmware now being pulled in from FreeBSD.

More details on the current state of the Haiku operating system via Haiku-OS.org.
3 Comments
