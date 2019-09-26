BeOS-Inspired Haiku Making Progress On ARM, Various Kernel Improvements

Just last week marked the one year anniversary since shipping the Haiku R1 beta release for this BeOS-inspired open-source operating system. The developers remain though as busy as ever with advancing this interesting open-source project.
Some of the highlights for their September development efforts include:
- Initial work on 64-bit ARM (ARM64) with Haikuports setup, early boot files, and prepping around build system handling.
- Haiku's 32-bit ARM support also saw more code improvements and other work with that port being further along than ARM64.
- Various UI improvements.
- Various installation/file-system handling improvements.
- Intel IWN-3168 WiFi card support with the firmware now being pulled in from FreeBSD.
More details on the current state of the Haiku operating system via Haiku-OS.org.
