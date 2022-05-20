HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS

To date Pop!_OS has been System76's own Ubuntu derivative pre-loaded onto their various laptops and desktops. Rather interestingly, HP is preparing to launch a new laptop that will make use of Pop!_OS.
It turns out System76 and HP have been collaborating on the "HP Dev One" as an AMD-powered Linux laptop running Pop!_OS. System76 founder Carl Richell began teasing this new "HP Dev One" device this afternoon on Twitter.
Hp-Pop Hooray! Check out https://t.co/gf2brjjUl8— Carl Richell (@carlrichell) May 20, 2022
HP is no stranger to Linux laptops with devices like the previously reviewed HP ZBook G7 running Linux and aimed at developers.
The "HP Dev One" is "built for developers" and will officially launch soon. The HP Dev One will feature an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5000 series processor with Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 system memory, 1TB of NVMe storage, and a 14-inch FHD display. The specs are decent and having an AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon graphics will be sure to excite many open-source Linux users compared to all the Intel+NVIDIA solutions on the market these days. It's a bit unfortunate if 16GB is their maximum memory capacity though especially with this laptop aiming for developers.
Details are light but there is the HPDevOne.com website where more information will be released soon. Pricing to start at $1099 USD.
9 Comments