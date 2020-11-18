GraalVM 20.3 Released With Many Small Performance Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 18 November 2020 at 05:00 AM EST.
ORACLE --
GraalVM continues its quest as the virtual machine not only supporting Java but also additional languages and execution modes with a focus on stellar performance and speedy startups. GraalVM CE 20.3 was released on Tuesday as the latest for this open-source package supporting Java, Node.js, an LLVM runtime, and more.

With GraalVM CE 20.3 there is an optimization for faster startup times of Java workloads with very short iterations by eliminating/delaying class loading from libgraal, better container awareness on Linux with its native image code, improved support for isolated compilation where applications and the runtime compiler are separate, and the never-ending performance work.

GraalVM Community Edition 20.3 has "many small performance optimizations" along with work on lowering its memory footprint. There are also several new engine flags and other minor additions. GraalVM's LLVM toolchain has been updated against LLVM 10.0.

The lengthy list of GraalVM 20.3 changes can be found via GraalVM.org. The community edition builds of this new GraalVM release can be found via GitHub.
