Google Releases "Network-Opt" Open-Source Network Optimization Library
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 22 February 2022 at 01:43 PM EST. 2 Comments
Google today announced Network-Opt as a new open-source library focused on optimizing network topology handling.

Google self-describes network-opt as, "a C++ library that supports the optimization of network topologies. Using sophisticated techniques for combinatorial search, this algorithm can efficiently construct instances from a family of so-called series-parallel networks that commonly arise in electrical and telecommunications applications. For example, given 15 1-Ω resistors and a target resistance of π Ω, our tool can produce a circuit that achieves six digits of precision."


Google briefly announced Network-Opt via their Google Open-Source Blog. That blog post cites a Google Research paper on the matter of search strategies for topological network optimization.

Network-Opt is hosted on GitHub.
