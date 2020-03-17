Google "Moonball" Will Be Supported By Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 17 March 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Some new HID device called Moonball by Google will be supported with Linux 5.7.

Added to the HID-next development code on Monday is the USB device ID for a new HID device called Moonball. The commit simply describes it as a hammer-like device.

Back in early 2018 is when Google introduced the Hammer HID driver. That driver is now extended for whatever Moonball ends up being. But with it just adding the new device ID and not any other new code or even quirks, it's likely not a whole lot different from Hammer and the other devices supported by this driver.

The Hammer driver also supports other Google input devices found on different Chromebooks like Magnemite, Masterball, Staff, Wand, and Whiskers codenames. This Hammer HID driver is needed for handling keyboard backlight and other functionality on various Chromebooks.

This is the first we are hearing of the Moonball codename and haven't seen it mentioned elsewhere so we'll see if it ends up having any interesting improvements over hammer in time.
Add A Comment
Related News
FuzzBench: Google Gets Into Fuzzer Benchmarking
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency
Google Cloud Rolls Out "N2D" VMs Built Atop AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" CPUs
Chrome 81 In Beta With Web NFC, Modern Form Controls
Google Chrome 80 Released With WebVR 1.1, Dropping FTP Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
The New Compiler Features Of LLVM 10.0 / Clang 10.0
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
GNOME 3.36 Released With Latest Wayland Improvements, Parental Controls, New Lock Screen
New High Quality GPU Compression Codec Going Open-Source In The Coming Days