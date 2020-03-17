Some new HID device called Moonball by Google will be supported with Linux 5.7.
Added to the HID-next development code on Monday is the USB device ID for a new HID device called Moonball. The commit simply describes it as a hammer-like device.
Back in early 2018 is when Google introduced the Hammer HID driver. That driver is now extended for whatever Moonball ends up being. But with it just adding the new device ID and not any other new code or even quirks, it's likely not a whole lot different from Hammer and the other devices supported by this driver.
The Hammer driver also supports other Google input devices found on different Chromebooks like Magnemite, Masterball, Staff, Wand, and Whiskers codenames. This Hammer HID driver is needed for handling keyboard backlight and other functionality on various Chromebooks.
This is the first we are hearing of the Moonball codename and haven't seen it mentioned elsewhere so we'll see if it ends up having any interesting improvements over hammer in time.
