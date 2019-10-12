Godot's Vulkan Renderer Is Getting Into Increasingly Good Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 October 2019 at 06:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Lead developer of the open-source Godot 2D/3D game engine Juan Linietsky has continued working daily on the engine's Vulkan renderer ahead of Godot 4.0.

Godot is already one of the most impressive open-source game engines out there and with Godot 4.0 it will be even more capable of competing with the proprietary engines with all of its improvements and its state of the art Vulkan renderer getting into shape. Over the past several weeks, Juan has implemented more functionality with its Vulkan rendering code:

- 3D materials are now working again within Godot's Vulkan renderer.

- A new visual frame profiler has been added to the Godot editor for helping to find CPU/GPU bottlenecks.

- Implementing more real-time lighting code for the Vulkan renderer.

- Support for the Basis Universal texture compression format within Godot.

For October, Juan will continue working on Godot's Vulkan renderer and plans to focus on real-time global illumination features.

More details within progress report #4 for this big but rewarding task.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator Bringing Vulkan Support
Godot 3.2 Enters Alpha With Many Improvements
D9VK 0.22 Released To Workaround Direct3D 9 Game Bugs
DXVK 1.4.1 Released With Workarounds For Batman: Arkham City, Hitman 2
Epic Games Contributes New SDL Video Driver For Offscreen Rendering
The Surge 2 Sees Same-Day Linux Support Via Steam Play, RADV Workaround Needed
Popular News This Week
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Google Uncovers CPU Bug For Geminilake, Affecting At Least Firefox & Chrome
NVIDIA Still Working On A Generic Allocator - Has Working Open-Source Implementation