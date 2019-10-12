Godot's Vulkan Renderer Is Getting Into Increasingly Good Shape

Lead developer of the open-source Godot 2D/3D game engine Juan Linietsky has continued working daily on the engine's Vulkan renderer ahead of Godot 4.0.
Godot is already one of the most impressive open-source game engines out there and with Godot 4.0 it will be even more capable of competing with the proprietary engines with all of its improvements and its state of the art Vulkan renderer getting into shape. Over the past several weeks, Juan has implemented more functionality with its Vulkan rendering code:
- 3D materials are now working again within Godot's Vulkan renderer.
- A new visual frame profiler has been added to the Godot editor for helping to find CPU/GPU bottlenecks.
- Implementing more real-time lighting code for the Vulkan renderer.
- Support for the Basis Universal texture compression format within Godot.
For October, Juan will continue working on Godot's Vulkan renderer and plans to focus on real-time global illumination features.
More details within progress report #4 for this big but rewarding task.
Add A Comment