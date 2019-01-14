Godot 4.0 Game Engine To Work On Vulkan Port, Big Rendering Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 January 2019 at 01:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
While Godot 3.1 isn't even out yet, our eyes are already looking forward to Godot 4.0 for 2D and 3D rendering improvements, but most notably Vulkan API support.

Godot Engine lead developer Juan Linietsky has tweeted his rendering TODO list moving forward for this increasingly-used open-source game engine. The biggest item on the list is porting to Vulkan for Godot 4.0, which doesn't yet have a release timeline. Other Godot 4.0 rendering changes anticipated are shader cache support and the ability to have bindless textures while not altering the engine's current rendering design too much.


Some of the other Godot 3D engine work includes motion vectors for motion blur and temporal anti-aliasing, tiled and clustered lighting modes, decal support, multi-threaded render list generation, custom render target support, and more.

On the 2D front for Godot there are plans to add batching to the OpenGL ES 2 back-end, multi-threaded render list generation to the Vulkan back-end, and single-pass 2D lighting for better performance.

Exciting times ahead for Godot! In those tweets, Juan also shared a number of plans for the engine's physics support.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
ET: Legacy 2.76 Released For Letting Enemy Territory Live On In 2019
SDL Picks Up An Initial OpenSL ES Implementation For Android
X-Plane 11.30 Released As The Best Linux-Supported Flight Simulator
SuperTuxKart 0.10 Beta Released With Initial Networking Support
Godot 3.1 Reaches Beta As One Of The Most Promising Open-Source Game Engines
ETLegacy Continues Work On New Renderer 16 Years After Enemy Territory
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Mir Made Good Progress Over The Holidays With Porting To Debian & Alpine, ARM Mali
Recently Added Benchmarks From DAV1D To Microsoft Ethr To More Machine Learning
ZFS On Linux Runs Into A Snag With Linux 5.0