While Godot 3.1 isn't even out yet, our eyes are already looking forward to Godot 4.0 for 2D and 3D rendering improvements, but most notably Vulkan API support.
Godot Engine lead developer Juan Linietsky has tweeted his rendering TODO list moving forward for this increasingly-used open-source game engine. The biggest item on the list is porting to Vulkan for Godot 4.0, which doesn't yet have a release timeline. Other Godot 4.0 rendering changes anticipated are shader cache support and the ability to have bindless textures while not altering the engine's current rendering design too much.
Some of the other Godot 3D engine work includes motion vectors for motion blur and temporal anti-aliasing, tiled and clustered lighting modes, decal support, multi-threaded render list generation, custom render target support, and more.
On the 2D front for Godot there are plans to add batching to the OpenGL ES 2 back-end, multi-threaded render list generation to the Vulkan back-end, and single-pass 2D lighting for better performance.
Exciting times ahead for Godot! In those tweets, Juan also shared a number of plans for the engine's physics support.
Add A Comment