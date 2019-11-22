The inaugural release of Glimpse is now available, the fork born out of calls for renaming The GIMP project to something not considered offensive.
Following the calls earlier this year to rename the GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) due to gimp also being slang for a physically disabled person, Glimpse was formed to provide fresh branding as well as other improvements.
With Glimpse 0.1 the focus has been on "the re-brand, remove obvious distractions from the user interface, learn the various technologies involved and lay the groundwork for future development." As such, there isn't a whole lot to get excited about at this point with Glimpse 0.1 besides the name change.
Glimpse 0.1 ships with new branding and logos, removes the "easter eggs" that were in the upstream code, refactored some basic UI elements, created a new 32-bit Windows installer using WiX, and other basic changes in distancing the code-base from the GIMP brand.
More details and downloads on Glimpse 0.1 at Glimpse-Editor.org.
