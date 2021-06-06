Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 June 2021 at 09:20 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Version 2.32 of the Git distributed revision control system is now available with a variety of improvements from performance optimizations to usability enhancements and a whole lot of bug fixes.

Git 2.32 was released this Sunday morning and comes with:

- git repack now employs a "cleverer strategy" to reduce the cost of re-packing a repository.

- git push with its v2 protocol will now discover common ancestors with the receiving end in order to hopefully make Git pushes more efficient with objects not being unnecessarily transferred.

- Gitweb has added an email privacy feature to redact strings that appear to be email addresses when presenting on the web pages for this Git web interface.

- Command line completion improvements and updates.

- The rework to Git's rename detection code continues.

- API changes in preparing for Git parallel checkout.

- Many bug fixes and other improvements.

More details on all of the improvements and fixes to find with the new Git 2.32 release can be found via the release announcement. Those wanting to build Git 2.32 from source this weekend can fetch it from git.git that continues to reside on the master branch.
5 Comments
Related News
GRUB Adds Backup/Restore Safeguard, Support For Going Beyond Year 2038
Dbus-Broker 29 Released, Says Goodbye To Some Older Kernel Support
Blender 2.93 LTS Released With Big Changes
Fosshost Enters Into Long-Term Partnership With Freenode
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support
Windows vs. Linux, 5.13 Kernel, FreeBSD 13, Other May Excitement
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation
Raspberry Pi Announces RP2040 Chips For $1
Cairo Graphics Sees Major Improvements To Its SVG Backend
Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support