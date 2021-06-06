Version 2.32 of the Git distributed revision control system is now available with a variety of improvements from performance optimizations to usability enhancements and a whole lot of bug fixes.
Git 2.32 was released this Sunday morning and comes with:
- git repack now employs a "cleverer strategy" to reduce the cost of re-packing a repository.
- git push with its v2 protocol will now discover common ancestors with the receiving end in order to hopefully make Git pushes more efficient with objects not being unnecessarily transferred.
- Gitweb has added an email privacy feature to redact strings that appear to be email addresses when presenting on the web pages for this Git web interface.
- Command line completion improvements and updates.
- The rework to Git's rename detection code continues.
- API changes in preparing for Git parallel checkout.
- Many bug fixes and other improvements.
More details on all of the improvements and fixes to find with the new Git 2.32 release can be found via the release announcement. Those wanting to build Git 2.32 from source this weekend can fetch it from git.git that continues to reside on the master branch.
