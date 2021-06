Version 2.32 of the Git distributed revision control system is now available with a variety of improvements from performance optimizations to usability enhancements and a whole lot of bug fixes.Git 2.32 was released this Sunday morning and comes with:- git repack now employs a "cleverer strategy" to reduce the cost of re-packing a repository.- git push with its v2 protocol will now discover common ancestors with the receiving end in order to hopefully make Git pushes more efficient with objects not being unnecessarily transferred.- Gitweb has added an email privacy feature to redact strings that appear to be email addresses when presenting on the web pages for this Git web interface.- Command line completion improvements and updates.- The rework to Git's rename detection code continues.- API changes in preparing for Git parallel checkout.- Many bug fixes and other improvements.More details on all of the improvements and fixes to find with the new Git 2.32 release can be found via the release announcement . Those wanting to build Git 2.32 from source this weekend can fetch it from git.git that continues to reside on the master branch.