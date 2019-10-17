GhostBSD Reaffirms To Being TrueOS+BSD Desktop OS With Official MATE Desktop

With Project Trident moving away from a TrueOS/FreeBSD base to instead Void Linux, if you are looking for a good BSD-based desktop operating system it largely comes down to the likes of MidnightBSD and GhostBSD providing good out-of-the-box setups. As for GhostBSD, they are reaffirming their commitment to using TrueOS/FreeBSD and MATE as their official desktop.
The project reaffirmed on Wednesday that they are sticking to their TrueOS with FreeBSD 12-STABLE base while being a "slow-moving rolling release' that will eventually migrate to TrueOS with FreeBSD 13-STABLE after it is available.
MATE will remain their official desktop of GhostBSD (though years ago they used the GNOME Shell) while they have community support around the likes of Xfce and KDE Plasma 5.
More details on this BSD desktop-focused OS via GhostBSD.org.
