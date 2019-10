GhostBSD Reaffirms To Being TrueOS+BSD Desktop OS With Official MATE Desktop

With Project Trident moving away from a TrueOS/FreeBSD base to instead Void Linux , if you are looking for a good BSD-based desktop operating system it largely comes down to the likes of MidnightBSD and GhostBSD providing good out-of-the-box setups. As for GhostBSD, they are reaffirming their commitment to using TrueOS/FreeBSD and MATE as their official desktop.The project reaffirmed on Wednesday that they are sticking to their TrueOS with FreeBSD 12-STABLE base while being a "slow-moving rolling release' that will eventually migrate to TrueOS with FreeBSD 13-STABLE after it is available.MATE will remain their official desktop of GhostBSD (though years ago they used the GNOME Shell ) while they have community support around the likes of Xfce and KDE Plasma 5.More details on this BSD desktop-focused OS via GhostBSD.org