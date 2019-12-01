It's been nearly a decade now that we have been tracking Genode as an interesting open-source operating system framework.
Genode employs a micro-kernel abstraction layer and various other components written from scratch and not derived from Unix/Linux but offering good POSIX compatibility and continuing to allow more open-source software to build for this platform focused on security.
With this week's release of Genode OS Framework 19.11 there is an initial block-device encrypter implementation for offering block-level encryption of data,continued 64-bit ARM virtualization improvements, new tooling for working with existing build systems like CMake, improved file monitoring/watching support, a VFS plug-in to emulate POSIX pipes, various hardware driver improvements, and C run-time improvements.
More details on the many improvements to find with the Genode OS Framework 19.11 release can be found via Genode.org.
