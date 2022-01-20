Genode OS Planning For WireGuard, Mobile Usability With The PinePhone

I've been writing about Genode OS for over a decade as one of the interesting original, open-source operating system frameworks that has taken novel approaches to many design elements and continues persevering with their efforts. For 2022 the project has yet more ambitious goals ahead.
Over the course of 2021, Genode accomplished making use of more Linux driver code where possible, hardware-accelerated graphics are in better shape, and getting more code natively working on the platform such as the open-source Chromium web browser. Besides the Intel graphics in working shape, Genode OS also tackled web camera support, LTE data support, and other features in 2021.
Now for 2022 they are looking at "mobile usability" in getting Genode running well on the PinePhone smartphone. As part of that but also more broadly, they are wanting to get WireGuard working on Genode -- the open-source secure VPN tunnel popular on Linux but also ports to Windows, macOS, BSDs, and more.
They are also working on OpenGL support for VirtualBox 6 with Genode, updating their available PC hardware drivers, kernel-agnostic IOMMU support, optimized GUI latency and synchronization for rendering its UI, and various Zynq 7000 SoC improvements. Some of the specific PinePhone action items for the year include modem access and working telephony, touchscreen compatibility with Sculpt OS, WebRTC-based video chat, power management, and the aforementioned WireGuard integration.
Genode's plans for the year ahead.
More details on these Genode plans for 2022 via the project site at Genode.org.
