GParted as the widely used, GUI solution for managing Linux partitions/file-systems on the Linux desktop now finally supports dealing with exFAT file-systems.
Since Linux 5.7 has been the modern exFAT file-system driver from Samsung to replace the earlier exFAT driver code following Microsoft's blessing in late 2019. That exFAT file-system driver is in increasingly good shape and continues seeing fixes/improvements with succeeding kernel releases and continues to be widely used on Android devices and elsewhere.
Along with maintaining the exFAT kernel driver, Samsung kernel engineers have also been maintaining the user-space components (exfatprogs). Now with GParted 1.2.0, exFAT support is provided by making use of exfatprogs.
So for those wanting a GUI-driven approach to dealing with exFAT file-systems, that is now possible with this new GParted release. The exFAT support along with two other basic changes have made it to form GParted 1.2.
