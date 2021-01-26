GParted 1.2 Released With Support For exFAT File-Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 January 2021 at 12:20 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
GParted as the widely used, GUI solution for managing Linux partitions/file-systems on the Linux desktop now finally supports dealing with exFAT file-systems.

Since Linux 5.7 has been the modern exFAT file-system driver from Samsung to replace the earlier exFAT driver code following Microsoft's blessing in late 2019. That exFAT file-system driver is in increasingly good shape and continues seeing fixes/improvements with succeeding kernel releases and continues to be widely used on Android devices and elsewhere.

Along with maintaining the exFAT kernel driver, Samsung kernel engineers have also been maintaining the user-space components (exfatprogs). Now with GParted 1.2.0, exFAT support is provided by making use of exfatprogs.

So for those wanting a GUI-driven approach to dealing with exFAT file-systems, that is now possible with this new GParted release. The exFAT support along with two other basic changes have made it to form GParted 1.2.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux's exFAT Driver Will Soon Be Able To Delete Big Files Much Faster
F2FS With Linux 5.12 To Allow Configuring Compression Level
OpenZFS 2.0.1 Released With Linux 5.10 Support, Many Fixes
Linux No-Copy Bvec Patches Revved For The New Year As Another I/O Optimization
Paragon Publishes Latest NTFS File-System Patches For Linux
Linux 5.10 Btrfs Hitting A Performance Regression But Improving With Linux 5.11
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Pyston 2.1 Released With Striving For High Performance Python
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC