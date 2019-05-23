The GParted graphical partition editor for Linux systems has been around for 14 years and finally it's looking like the version 1.0 release is on the horizon.
GParted 1.0 could be the release succeeding last December's GParted 0.33 release, including for the GParted Live operating system that is a live Linux distribution designed for an easy workflow of managing the partitions/disks on your system.
GParted Live 1.0 Beta appeared today with the latest GParted bits. This Linux distribution also pulls in the latest packages against Debian Sid experimental, updates to using the Linux 4.19.37 kernel, updates the boot menu options, and is based on the upstream GParted 1.0 beta code.
Download links for GParted Live 1.0 Beta can be found via SourceForge.
As for the upstream GParted program, it's been seeing the long-awaited GTK3/gtkmm3 porting, makes use of ntfsinfo to read NTFS usage, better F2FS file-system support (reading usage, resize/grow support, verify), Btrfs support improvements, and other changes.
