GNU Shepherd, the official init system and service manager of the GNU operating system, is out with its newest update.
This Guile-written service manager is up to version 0.8.0 and has seen just under three dozen commits from seven developers since the previous release.
Shepherd 0.8 has documentation improvements, the whole process group is killed when the PID file doesn't show up, compilation fixes for GNU Hurd, and other fixes and minor improvements.
More details on GNU Shepherd 0.8.0 via the release announcement.
To date the Shepherd init system is predominantly used by GNU Guix.
