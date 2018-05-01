If you need some integrated multimedia capabilities while you are editing your text files with GNU Emacs, Emms 5.0 is available as a big update to the Emacs Multimedia System.
Over the years Emacs has been extended into everything from an X window manager to built-in web browsing to multimedia playback support with Emms.
The Emms 5.0 release tagged today presents a number of bug fixes, adds an MPV back-end for handling media playback, speeds up its information process handling, now supports showing file information for Opus audio files, adds dynamic thumbnail caching, and has a variety of other improvements.
Those wishing to try out the Emms 5.0 Emacs Multimedia System release can do so via its project site on GNU.org.
