Emms 5.0 Released As A Big Update To The Emacs Multimedia System
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 1 May 2018 at 04:52 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
If you need some integrated multimedia capabilities while you are editing your text files with GNU Emacs, Emms 5.0 is available as a big update to the Emacs Multimedia System.

Over the years Emacs has been extended into everything from an X window manager to built-in web browsing to multimedia playback support with Emms.

The Emms 5.0 release tagged today presents a number of bug fixes, adds an MPV back-end for handling media playback, speeds up its information process handling, now supports showing file information for Opus audio files, adds dynamic thumbnail caching, and has a variety of other improvements.

Those wishing to try out the Emms 5.0 Emacs Multimedia System release can do so via its project site on GNU.org.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
GCC 9 Looks Set To Remove Intel MPX Support
GCC 8.1 RC1 Released, The Big Compiler Update Could Officially Debut Next Week
GCC 8 Has Been Branched, GCC 9.0 Development On Main
Glibc 2.28 Upstream Will Build/Run Cleanly On GNU Hurd
GNU Guix Wrangled To Run On Android
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality