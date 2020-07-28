Proposed GNOME Patches Would Switch To Triple Buffering When The GPU Is Running Behind
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 July 2020 at 07:07 AM EDT. 11 Comments
GNOME --
The latest GNOME performance work being explored is effectively how to make the Intel graphics clock speed ramp up quicker when necessary. Canonical developer Daniel van Vugt is working on a set of patches for enabling triple buffering with Mutter when the GPU starts falling behind and that additional rendering work in turn should ramp up Intel GPUs to their optimal frequency in order to smooth out the performance.

Daniel has been working on various GNOME desktop optimizations focused primarily on Intel graphics and at 4K. He had been seeing the modern Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver at times delivering lower performance than the classic "i965" driver. On investigation, he found that it wasn't due to the OpenGL driver per se but the iGPU was running in a lower clock/performance state.

With the GNOME Mutter triple buffering support, when needed it can hit "100% GPU utilization" and in turn getting the GPU frequency to scale up quickly. Double buffering for GNOME would remain the default as long as the presentation times are met.

The current triple buffering support is just working on the X.Org session but ultimately the plan is to also support Wayland.

More details on this work-in-progress functionality via this merge request.
11 Comments
Related News
GNOME OS Images Available For Testing
GNOME-Usage Program Still Striving To Report Per-Program Power Analytics
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
GNOME Optimizations Continue In Striving For Faster 4K Experience
GNOME 3.36.4 Released With Faster Mutter Fix Back-Ported
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
TUXEDO Computers Launches A Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
Linux Secret Memory "secretmemfd" System Call Remains Under Review
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi