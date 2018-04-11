More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 11 April 2018 at 08:25 AM EDT. 2 Comments
While it unfortunately didn't happen in time for last month's GNOME 3.28 release, there are more performance improvements en route.

Several performance fixes are inbound on top of an important performance fix covered at the end of March where Clutter's text rendering code was causing frequent spikes in GNOME Shell's frame-time.

First up is a GNOME Shell change for flagging of some actors where caching to GPU texture memory has proven useful. This has resulted in CPU usage being lowered in some areas for the GNOME Shell and it also fixes some related bugs in the process.

There is also a Clutter change to smooth visuals by ignoring jitter in the dispatch timing of Clutter's master clock. And related to that is work-in-progress code for Mutter making page-flipping a non-blocking process, yielding better CPU/GPU efficiency.

These latest GNOME performance fixes today can be thanked to Canonical's Daniel van Vugt. These patches haven't been merged yet, but hopefully will soon be in their respective branches.
