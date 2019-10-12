With many of the prominent fixes that we've talked about for GNOME Shell and Mutter since last month's 3.34 release having been back-ported to 3.34.1, this weekend's release of GNOME Shell 3.35.1 and Mutter 3.35.1 as the first steps towards GNOME 3.36 aren't all that big. But at least in the case of this new Mutter development release are some worthwhile fixes.
GNOME Shell 3.35.1 has just different bug fixes and clean-ups but nothing particularly special. While no big features yet, at least the useful fixes over recent weeks were back-ported to the 3.34 stable series.
Mutter 3.35.1 meanwhile has fixed the "night light" mode on Wayland by fixing the gamma ramp prediction. There is also a fix for immediate screen blanks after releasing an inhibitor lock, taking care of different copy+paste/drag-n-drop regressions, and other bug fixes.
GNOME 3.35.2 development and GNOME 3.34.2 stable are both coming at the end of November as the next step. Under this new release scheduling, there will also be GNOME 3.34.3 stable / 3.35.3 development happening in January followed by the GNOME 3.36 beta and release candidate in February. GNOME 3.36.0 is expected to debut on 11 March as the next stable feature release.
1 Comment