GNOME 41 Released With Wayland Improvements, More Performance Tuning

GNOME 41 is out as the latest half-year update to this open-source desktop environment.
This morning's GNOME 41 release announcement sums up the new release as "Highlights in this release include improvements to the Software app, new multitasking settings and enhanced power management. Beyond that, there is a new Connections application, a refreshed Music application, performance improvements from the compositor to the toolkit, and much more."
Screenshots of the changes and a detailed list of the improvements to find with GNOME 41 can be found via the release notes.
