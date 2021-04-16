openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offering GNOME 40
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 16 April 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT. 10 Comments
While openSUSE/SUSE is known for their friendliness towards the KDE desktop, this week's openSUSE Tumbleweed updates have made GNOME 40 available on this rolling-release distribution.

GNOME 40 released near the end of March with many big improvements from GNOME Shell changes to continued Wayland enhancements, atomic mode-setting, input handling being done in a separate thread, initial adoption around the GTK4 toolkit, and a lot of other work.

For those wanting to make use of GNOME 40, this month's release of Fedora Workstation 34 will make use of it by default -- continuing with the Wayland session, of course. Rolling release distributions have also begun their GNOME 40 packaging with openSUSE Tumbleweed now being one of the major distributions offering this desktop option.

This week's openSUSE Tumbleweed updates have landed GNOME 40. But if you prefer KDE, this week the openSUSE developers also landed Plasma 5.21.4 and KDE Frameworks 5.81 as the latest on that front.

Tumbleweed is also enjoying the latest Linux 5.11 kernel, Audacity 3.0, xf86-input-libinput 1.0, the newest FWUPD, and many other updates.

More information on the arrival of GNOME 40 to openSUSE Tumbleweed and the other latest rolling-release updates can be found over on openSUSE.org.
