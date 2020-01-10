GNOME 3.35.3 Released As Another Step To GNOME 3.36
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 10 January 2020
GNOME 3.35.3 is out today as the latest development release on the road to GNOME 3.36.

Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.35.3 include:

- A DConf optimization to avoid writing to the disk when write requests do not result in changes to the database.

- The "view source" functionality within the Epiphany web browser now uses highlight.js syntax highlighting.

- Epiphany now also supports displaying PDFs using the PDF.js library.

- GNOME Boxes has introduced a new virtual machine assistant and downloads manager.

- GNOME Online Accounts has dropped support for the Pocket service.

- GNOME Shell adds the support for NVIDIA driver offloading / switcheroo control where as before it just worked with the Mesa drivers but now works with the proprietary driver as well.

- Mutter has fixed window recording on HiDPI outputs and other fixes.

- A wide variety of enhancements to the Simple Scan scanner utility.

More details on the GNOME 3.35.3 development release via the mailing list announcement. This 3.35.3 development release comes just one day after the GNOME 3.34.3 stable point release.
