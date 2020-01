GNOME 3.35.3 is out today as the latest development release on the road to GNOME 3.36 Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.35.3 include:- A DConf optimization to avoid writing to the disk when write requests do not result in changes to the database.- The "view source" functionality within the Epiphany web browser now uses highlight.js syntax highlighting.- Epiphany now also supports displaying PDFs using the PDF.js library.- GNOME Boxes has introduced a new virtual machine assistant and downloads manager.- GNOME Online Accounts has dropped support for the Pocket service.- GNOME Shell adds the support for NVIDIA driver offloading / switcheroo control where as before it just worked with the Mesa drivers but now works with the proprietary driver as well.- Mutter has fixed window recording on HiDPI outputs and other fixes.- A wide variety of enhancements to the Simple Scan scanner utility.More details on the GNOME 3.35.3 development release via the mailing list announcement . This 3.35.3 development release comes just one day after the GNOME 3.34.3 stable point release