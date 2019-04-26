GNOME 3.33.1 Kicks Off The New Development Cycle Leading Up To GNOME 3.34
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 26 April 2019 at 06:26 AM EDT.
It's been just one month since GNOME 3.32 shipped as the latest and greatest work going into the GNOME desktop environment. Premiering today is GNOME 3.33.1 as the first development snapshot in the road to the release of GNOME 3.34 this September.

Among the changes so far this cycle include:

- Cogl has been Wayland compositor compatibility by not requiring wl_shell support.

- The many fixes that shipped in GNOME Shell 3.32.1 and Mutter 3.32.1. These prominent components have yet to issue their 3.33.1 releases.

- GNOME-User-Share has been ported to use the Meson build system while dropping Autotools. Gtksourceview also received similar treatment but isn't dropping their Autotools support until its next release.

- Fixes for GVFS.

- Pango is now building with Meson everywhere and dropped their Autotools and Visual Studio build support. Pango also updated its emoji tables for Unicode 11 and other Unicode 11 improvements.

- Various other fixes.

Overall, it's a fairly quiet start to the next development cycle for GNOME, as is usually the case. Expect development to heat up in the coming weeks as we approach the summer months.

More details on devel-announce-list.
