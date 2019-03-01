GNOME 3.32, which is codenamed "Taipei" given the location of GNOME.Asia Summit 2018, has been officially released on time.
The GNOME folks have officially announced 3.32 as the latest version of the GNOME 3 stack.
From this morning you can see our favorite changes and new features of GNOME 3.32... The biggest highlights are fractional scaling support, performance improvements, and a lot of bug fixing.
See the GNOME 3.32 release notes for more information and screenshots of the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment.
5 Comments