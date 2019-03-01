The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 March 2019 at 07:00 PM EDT. 5 Comments
GNOME 3.32, which is codenamed "Taipei" given the location of GNOME.Asia Summit 2018, has been officially released on time.

The GNOME folks have officially announced 3.32 as the latest version of the GNOME 3 stack.

From this morning you can see our favorite changes and new features of GNOME 3.32... The biggest highlights are fractional scaling support, performance improvements, and a lot of bug fixing.

See the GNOME 3.32 release notes for more information and screenshots of the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment.
