Following this month's successful launch of GNOME 3.28, the release team has now assembled the schedule for the GNOME 3.30.0 release and the 3.29 development milestones.
GNOME 3.29.1 is the first step towards GNOME 3.30 and will be released on 19 April followed by GNOME 3.29.92 a month later on 24 May. For June is then GNOME 3.29.3 and GNOME 3.29.4 on 19 July.
GNOME 3.30 will hit a beta state on 2 August, a second beta on 16 August, and then the GNOME 3.30 release candidate on 30 August. If all goes well, GNOME 3.30.0 will then be released on 6 September.
With the GNOME 3.30 release being a bit earlier in September than usual, hopefully this will afford Ubuntu developers more time for seeing that more packages reach their 3.30 state for Ubuntu 18.10, among other distributions updating in September~October.
The GNOME 3.30 release schedule in full is available from the GNOME Wiki.
