GLAMOR Acceleration Should Now Work With 30-Bit Deep Color Support
26 January 2018
GLAMOR as a means of providing 2D acceleration over OpenGL in X.Org Server 1.20 will support for 30-bit RGB colors.

Landing a few days ago was supporting Deep Color / Depth 30 with the Radeon X.Org driver. But initially that support was limited to using the older EXA 2D acceleration method. Fortunately, the generic 2D-over-OpenGL GLAMOR acceleration code within the X.Org Server now supports 30-bit colors.

With some basic changes now hitting the X.Org Server, there is depth 30 color support in place for GLAMOR. For being such a simple patch, it certainly took a while getting this deep color handling in place (but hey, not as long as it took for X.Org Server 1.20 to better support 16:9 and 16:10 displays).

X.Org Server 1.20 has been running behind schedule but should likely be released within the next few months and it's certainly become quite a big release with more than one year worth of changes.
