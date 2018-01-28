GIMP Picks Up Better Debugging Support, Backtrace GUI
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 January 2018 at 12:09 PM EST.
GNOME --
Adding to the list of features for the long overdue GIMP 2.10 release is better debugging support.

Being added to the GIMP code-base today is a backtrace GUI for displaying backtraces when critical crashes occur with this image manipulation program. With having this GUI, they hope those experiencing crashes will be more prone to reporting their bugs upstream to the developers. This backtrace GUI optionally supports GDB or LLDB debuggers.

Also added to GIMP today is a new debugging page as part of the preferences window for showing backtrace settings. Developers are also looking at other settings here for like auto-saving on crashes and related functionality.

These latest features are now available from GIMP Git while waiting for the 2.10 stable release or next 2.9 development milestone.
