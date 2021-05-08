GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
GIMP 2.99.6 is out today as the latest development release of this popular open-source image manipulation program.

GIMP 2.99.6 is another step in the long and winding journey towards the much anticipated and arguably long overdue GIMP 3.0. Besides porting to the GTK3 toolkit, GIMP 2.99.x continues working on new/improved features too. With this week's GIMP 2.99.6 some of the latest feature work includes:

- Off-canvas guides are now supported.

- Template selector within the Canvas Size dialog.

- Pinch gesture on canvas for zooming.

- An improved Paint Select tool is now experimentally available.

- Better handling of gAMA and cHRM chunks of PNG.

- Continued work on GIMP's API albeit not yet stabilized ahead of 3.0 and other plug-in related work.

When it comes to GIMP 3.0's use of the GTK3 toolkit, the port of GtkAction remains the big missing piece as well as "serious Wayland issues" still being addressed.

The GIMP developers still are unsure of when GIMP 3.0 will be ready for its stable release and are not yet committing to any timetable for this long-awaited update.

More details on this latest GIMP 3.0 development release and downloads via GIMP.org.
