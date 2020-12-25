GIMP 2.99.4 Released As One Step Closer To GIMP 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 26 December 2020 at 02:09 AM EST. 1 Comment
DESKTOP --
Adding to the open-source Christmas excitement this year was the release of GIMP 2.99.4 that puts this image editor one step closer to the long-awaited GIMP 3.0.

GIMP 3.0 has been long sought for finally transitioning this open-source image manipulation program from the GTK2 to GTK3 toolkit even while GTK 4.0 was released this month. With GIMP 2.99.4 there are usability fixes, a new paint select tool, multi-threaded JPEG2000 decoding support, and initial documentation for how to port existing GIMP plug-ins to the 3.0 code-base. There are also various usability improvements, better device defaults, and more.

Downloads and more details on the GIMP 2.99.4 development release via GIMP.org.

Here's to hoping GIMP 3.0 provides to be ready for release in 2021! (The developers did confirm in today's announcement that there are no plans for GTK 4.0 porting prior to GIMP 3.0.)
1 Comment
Related News
FreeType Merges New "SDF" Renderer For High Quality Text Rendering In Games, Etc
Xfce 4.16 Released With Numerous Improvements To This Lightweight GTK3 Desktop
Arcan Focuses In On Surpassing Feature Parity With X.Org, Releases Durden 0.6 Desktop
Linux Mint Continues Developing Hypnotix As New Open-Source IPTV Player
Flatpak's New Repo Format For Greater Flathub Scalability, More Architectures To Come
Xfce 4.16pre2 Is Another Step Forward For This Open-Source Desktop
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers
It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64
Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes
GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40
Linux 5.11 XFS Will Flag File-Systems In Need Of Repair
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users