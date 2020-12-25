Adding to the open-source Christmas excitement this year was the release of GIMP 2.99.4 that puts this image editor one step closer to the long-awaited GIMP 3.0.
GIMP 3.0 has been long sought for finally transitioning this open-source image manipulation program from the GTK2 to GTK3 toolkit even while GTK 4.0 was released this month. With GIMP 2.99.4 there are usability fixes, a new paint select tool, multi-threaded JPEG2000 decoding support, and initial documentation for how to port existing GIMP plug-ins to the 3.0 code-base. There are also various usability improvements, better device defaults, and more.
Downloads and more details on the GIMP 2.99.4 development release via GIMP.org.
Here's to hoping GIMP 3.0 provides to be ready for release in 2021! (The developers did confirm in today's announcement that there are no plans for GTK 4.0 porting prior to GIMP 3.0.)
1 Comment