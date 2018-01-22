GFS2 To Support Hole-Punching With Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 January 2018 at 09:33 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The GFS2 file-system with the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel cycle will add hole-punching support.

Since 2010 the Linux kernel has offered a standardized interface for deallocating file space from within a file, a.k.a. hole punching, and many Linux file-systems have supported this FALLOC_FL_PUNCH_HOLE behavior for fallocate() since the early Linux 3.x days but with Linux 4.16 comes the support for the Global File-System 2. This support for punching holes in files is commonly used for virtual disks by VMs backed by sparse files.

Landing within GFS2's -next Git tree is their FALLOC_FL_PUNCH_HOLE bits as the main feature being added for GFS2 in this next kernel cycle. Their next tree also has an improved non-recursive delete algorithm and other minor code enhancements.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
LittleFS: A New File-System For ARM Embedded Devices
LightNVM 2.0 Support Being Prepped For Linux 4.16
Linux 4.16 To Feature More BFQ Optimizations
Btrfs Gets A RAID1/10 Speed Patch, Helping Out SSDs
ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 Brings Linux 4.14 Support, Fixes
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Popular News
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
Firefox 58 Bringing Faster WebAssembly Compilation With Two-Tiered Compiler