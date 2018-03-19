Ray-Tracing Is All The Rage At This Year's Game Developers Conference

The annual Game Developers Conference (GDC 18) kicked off yesterday in San Francisco and one of the most popular topics this year is ray-tracing.Microsoft announced their new DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API for DirectX 12. DXR is an extension of the rasterization-based Direct3D API and provides for new shader types suitable for a world of ray-tracing, etc. The end goal is obviously to produce more realistic and life-like video games while DXR is a supplemental approach towards the grand vision of ray-tracing. Microsoft developers are promising that their DXR ray-tracing API will work with current generation hardware. There has been interesting ray-tracing game experiments going back many years, but it's always been too computationally intensive for being able to perform well in real-time for games on PC hardware.

Microsoft has a heck of a lot more information on their DXR ray-tracing API via this MSDN blog post with plenty of the exciting technical details. Among the companies backing DXR so far include Unity, Unreal Engine, Futuremark, EA SEED, and EA Frostbite.