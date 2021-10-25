GCC 12 Merges Initial Support For RISC-V's Bitmanip Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 25 October 2021 at 05:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V --
Following the recent RISC-V Bitmanip work in Binutils, the GCC 12 compiler has now landed preliminary support for the RISC-V ISA's bit manipulation extension.

RISC-V's Bitmanip is a collection of several component extensions intended to help cater the open-source processor ISA for better efficiency that can result in code size reduction, better performance, and reduced energy consumption.

Merged this morning to GCC 12 Git was the initial Bitmanip extension support followed by implementing the instruction patterns and cost models for ZBA, ZBB, and ZBS extensions.

The tentative RISC-V Bitmanip extension specification can be read on GitHub.

GCC 12 with this RISC-V Bitmanip ZBA/ZBB/ZBS support should be out as stable in the form of GCC 12.1 around the end of Q1'22.
Add A Comment
Related News
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
GNU Toolchain Begins Landing RISC-V Bitmanip/Zbs Instructions Support
Linux 5.16 KVM To Land RISC-V Hypervisor Support
Linux 5.15 Further Tunes Its RISC-V Support
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
SiFive Announces The Performance P550 As The Fastest RISC-V Processor Yet
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
Rust-Based Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 Released With Improved Live Migration, Faster Boot Time
Apple Announces The M1 Pro / M1 Max, Asahi Linux Starts Eyeing Their Bring-Up
GIMP 2.99.8 Released As Another Step Toward The Long Overdue GIMP 3.0