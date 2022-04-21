GCC 11.3 Released With Nearly 200 Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 21 April 2022
While GCC 12 (GCC 12.1 stable) will be out in the coming weeks, GCC 11.3 is out today as the latest stable release in the current GCC 11 series.

GCC 11.3 is just the latest bug/regression-fix point release to the GCC 11 series introduced last year. GCC 11.3 has more than 189 bugs fixed since GCC 11.2 was introduced last year. Most of the bug fixes won't be widely noticed, but it's great to see the quantity of fixes happening to the GNU Compiler Collection.

Among the many fixes in GCC 11.3 are for various Darwin/macOS issues, many C++ and libstdc++ fixes, a lot of RISC-V fixes, and does back-port the official detection for IBM z16 with the GCC 11 code in there already identified just as "arc14" up to this point.

See this morning's brief release announcement for more information and downloads of the GCC 11.3 open-source compiler.
