GCC 10 Compiler Drops IBM Cell Broadband Engine SPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 4 September 2019 at 01:09 AM EDT. 8 Comments
GNU --
Next year's GNU Compiler Collection 10 (GCC 10) compiler release is doing away with support for IBM's Cell Broadband Engine SPU support.

There hasn't been much (anything?) happening on the IBM Cell processor front in about one decade and the GNU toolchain folks are ready to drop the Cell Broadband Engine SPU support with that compiler target previously being maintained by Sony.

The "Synergistic Processing Unit" (SPU) target for the Cell Broadband Engine is removed as of Tuesday's GCC development code with this change being for the GCC 10.1 feature release due out in Q2'2020. Under the Cell Broadband Engine design, each Synergistic Processor Element (SPE) consisted of a Synergistic Process Unit (SPU).

The Cell BE SPU support was removed from GCC for being "obsolete". Technically this doesn't kill off the Cell BE support entirely as there is still the PowerPC Processor Element (PPC) that uses PowerPC instructions, but the SPE/SPU support is no longer maintained by an open-source compiler toolchain. Without the ability to tap the SPE, there isn't anything special about the once promising Cell processors.

The dropping of this Cell SPU support did lighten the GNU Compiler Collection code-base by more than thirty-four thousand lines of code.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 10 Lands Support For -march=tigerlake & -march=cooperlake
GCC 9.2 Released With Bug Fixes & AMD Zen 2 Improvements
GNU Radio Sees Its First Release In More Than Six Years
GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
GCC 10's LTO Will Make Use Of Available CPU Cores By Default
AMD Radeon GCN Offloading Support For OpenMP/OpenACC On The Way For GCC 10
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Fairphone 3 Pre-Orders Begin For Ethical Smartphone With Better Specs Than The Librem 5
Purism Shows Off First Shots Of The Librem 5 Smartphone's PCB