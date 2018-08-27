Realtek USB3 Hubs Will See Firmware Updates Delivered On Linux Via Fwupd/LVFS
Linux firmware updating is on a roll with the fwupd updating utility and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for the distribution of these firmware files recently seeing AKiTiO Thunderbolt device support and NVMe SSD firmware updating being the next big task. Richard Hughes of Red Hat has also revealed he's been working on USB3 hub firmware support in conjunction with Realtek.

Lead Fwupd/LVFS developer Richard Hughes has been working with Realtek engineers to add support for USB3 hub firmware support. This is still a work-in-progress and will end up initially supporting the RTS54xx chipsets, which should begin appearing in consumer devices in the next few months.

More details on this latest LVFS/Fwupd milestone via Richard's blog.
