Manjaro 24.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.9 & The Latest Desktops

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 May 2024 at 06:14 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Manjaro 24.0 has been released today as the newest version of this Arch Linux derived desktop OS. Manjaro 24.0 ships with the latest the newly-released Linux 6.9 kernel and a slew of other updated packages.

Manjaro 24.0 is powered by the Linux 6.9 kernel that was just released as stable this past Sunday. Manjaro 24.0 also ships with the latest desktops including GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6.0, and Xfce 4.18. This is the first time Manjaro is shipping the new Plasma 6 desktop and all of its improvements there.

Manjaro 24.0 also ports Pamac for package management to the libalpm 6.1 library along with other updates.

Manjaro


Downloads and more details on today's Manjaro 24.0 debut via Manjaro.org.
1 Comment
Related News
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Rocky Linux 9.4 Released For RHEL 9.4 Derived Distribution
AlmaLinux 9.4 Released With Support For Hardware Deprecated By RHEL
AlmaLinux Forms An HPC & AI SIG
Serpent OS Close To Having A System Installer & Being Able To Test On Real Hardware
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Red Hat Announces RHEL AI