Manjaro 24.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.9 & The Latest Desktops
Manjaro 24.0 is powered by the Linux 6.9 kernel that was just released as stable this past Sunday. Manjaro 24.0 also ships with the latest desktops including GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6.0, and Xfce 4.18. This is the first time Manjaro is shipping the new Plasma 6 desktop and all of its improvements there.
Manjaro 24.0 also ports Pamac for package management to the libalpm 6.1 library along with other updates.
Downloads and more details on today's Manjaro 24.0 debut via Manjaro.org.