Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ Now Available For $12 To Connect NVMe Drives & More
Since last year with the launch of the Raspberry Pi 5 featuring a Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) connector for PCI Express, we've known that Raspberry Pi had been working on such a HAT for M.2 devices. After going through several revisions, the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ is now available in product form.
The Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ supports standard M.2 devices with the Raspberry Pi 5 and allows up to 500MB/s data transfer speeds.
The Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ is available to order from approved resellers today for $12 USD. More details on the M.2 HAT+ at RaspberryPi.com.