Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ Now Available For $12 To Connect NVMe Drives & More

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 14 May 2024 at 06:27 AM EDT. 6 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
The Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ has finally launched for allowing M.2 devices like NVMe drives, WiFi adapters, accelerators, and more to be connected to the Raspberry Pi 5.

Since last year with the launch of the Raspberry Pi 5 featuring a Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) connector for PCI Express, we've known that Raspberry Pi had been working on such a HAT for M.2 devices. After going through several revisions, the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ is now available in product form.

Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+


The Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ supports standard M.2 devices with the Raspberry Pi 5 and allows up to 500MB/s data transfer speeds.

The Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ is available to order from approved resellers today for $12 USD. More details on the M.2 HAT+ at RaspberryPi.com.
6 Comments
