Zone Write Plugging Comes To Linux 6.10 For Better Performance
Along with the IO_uring improvements for Linux 6.10, the block subsystem changes have also been merged for this new kernel version.
Notable to the block code updates is another attempt at making long running discards interruptible, adding a partscan attribute to sysfx for helping out systemd, dropping an old throttle low interface, and other updates.
Arguably most interesting with the block updates for Linux 6.10 is introducing support for Zone Write Plugging (ZWP). Zone Write Plugging allows for controlling the ordering of writes to zoned block devices. Zone Write Plugging replaces Zone Write Locking and functions on BIOs rather than requests.
This Zone Write Plugging functionality can greatly improve the performance of zoned storage devices. Those wanting to learn more about the Zone Write Plugging support in general can see the kernel patchwork comments.
More details on the block changes for Linux 6.10 via this pull.
