ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support

The ReactOS project has posted their latest newsletter that outlines progress made during the past two months. ReactOS continues working to be an open-source operating system that offers application and driver binary compatibility with Microsoft Windows to in effect serve as a "open-source Windows" albeit the hardware support and application support are still an ongoing affair.Most exciting with the ReactOS newsletter update is seeing a lot of activity around SMP support for better handling modern multi-core processors. ReactOS is seeing its Symmetric Multi-Processing (SMP) support "extensively improved" thanks to one of its developers. There is now support for processor freezing and switching, basic support for inter-processor interrupts (IPIs), debugging, and other SMP-related enhancements.

"It is worth noting that SMP is still heavily under development and there is no exact estimate of when the multi-core support will finally be ready, so stay tuned for more updates!"