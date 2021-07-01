Linspire-Based Freespire Announces "Entirely New Direction" With Cloud Apps...



Linspire back in 2005, around the first time I tried it post-Lindows.

What's next for the Linspire/Freespire story? Today they announced "an entirely new direction for our distribution products, Freespire, Linspire and Xandros." What is this "entirely new direction"? They are now embracing cloud apps. Seemingly endorsing the likes of Google and Microsoft cloud products for use on their distribution... It doesn't appear the distribution is working on any cloud apps of their own but just so far some vague communication around this new direction of cloud apps, which are certainly accessible from any Linux distribution with a modern web browser. There is no mention of any new desktop-level innovations or changes to enhance the integration of cloud apps, just basically that they endorse the idea of cloud apps that have already been happening now for numerous years. This blog post by PC/OpenSystems' Roberto Dohnert confirms their focus to "now offer cloud apps for the tasks of office suites, calendar, e-mail, and online storage" such as those from Google and Microsoft. The reasons expressed are less resources and smaller ISOs, cloud apps running better on dated hardware, a "smaller attack surface", and similar reasons.



The first Freespire beta back in 2006.

While Freespire is part of this "new direction", the distribution isn't including any cloud apps. Besides those apps being in the "cloud", their announcement notes "since this is Freespire, our community-support build, we did not incorporate anyone’s (read: Google, Microsoft) specific web apps into the distribution." Not that cloud apps are included on any Linux distribution ISOs since - after all - they are in the "cloud" and usually just a browser shortcut.Meanwhile in the aforelinked blog post it notes that with the next Linspire release under this new cloud focus there will be "all of Googles services. Docs, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Keep, YouTube, Google Maps and Weather.com. Local apps will include Chrome, IceSSB, Video Player, Rhythmbox, Games, Shotwell and Krita. It will include all proprietary multimedia codecs and DVD/Blu-Ray support."While going for this "entirely new direction", Linspire/Freespire does remain a "full featured desktop OS" with various software applications and all of the software available through the Ubuntu archive.



Freespire 7.7 in 2021.