FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 5 March 2020 at 11:40 AM EST. 2 Comments
BSD --
BSD-focused vendor iXsystems has developed FreeNAS as their community-oriented NAS operating system while TrueNAS is what they ship on their storage solutions. FreeNAS and TrueNAS have been derived largely from the same code-base. Moving forward to TrueNAS 12.0 later this year, iXsystems is unifying FreeNAS and TrueNAS.

Since their 11.3 release, both TrueNAS and FreeNAS have been close to parity while the former is focused on their enterprise-grade support and other enterprise needs. With TrueNAS 12.0 due out later this year, both products will be based on a single software image and name.

The folks at iXsystems hopes this unification will improve development speed, increase the quality of the software, efficiency gains, simplified documentation, and other benefits.

TrueNAS CORE is the offering that will be what FreeNAS was. TrueNAS CORE is community-supported, open-source, and follows other trends set by FreeNAS. It is TrueNAS Enterprise meanwhile that will be their enterprise-focused FreeBSD-based storage operating system.

TrueNAS 12.0 will be coming out later in 2020 and among its many features will move to the upcoming OpenZFS 2.0 file-system support.

More details on the branding change and unification via the iXsystems blog.
