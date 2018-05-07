FreeDesktop.org that is home to the X.Org Server and Mesa development along with Wayland/Weston and other projects like LibreOffice and GStreamer is working on migrating their services to GitLab.
Following in the steps of GNOME and other projects moving their Git hosting and bug reporting, among other services, over into an integrated solution with GitLab. The GitLab instance is also run using the Google Compute Engine as a replacement to the FreeDesktop.org's aging server infrastructure.
Besides making it much easier to manage by FreeDesktop.org's volunteer administrators, GitLab also offers a more modern user-interface, is easily extensible, and fit within their other project requirements.
If you are interested in learning more about FreeDesktop's migration to GitLab and the associated changes on Wayland development, there is this mailing list post by FreeDesktop.org administrator Daniel Stone.
