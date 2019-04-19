FreeBSD Images Reworked With ZFS On Linux Code Up For Testing

Last year FreeBSD developers decided to re-base their ZFS file-system code based on the "ZFS On Linux" port rather than the Illumos source tree where they originally had been acquiring the support for this BSD. There's now FreeBSD 12 and FreeBSD 13/Head images available for testing of this re-worked ZFS file-system support.
Kris Moore of iXsystems has been involved in this large undertaking to get the FreeBSD ZFS code re-based over ZoL. They are still working on this big effort but have now spun some FreeBSD 12-STABLE and 13-HEAD installation images for those easily wanting to test out this ZoL'ed FreeBSD.
They are currently seeking testing to help weed out any regressions or stability issues with this new ZFS implementation. More details and download links can be found via the FreeBSD mailing list.
1 Comment