FreeBSD In Q2'2019 Saw Updated Graphics Drivers, Continued Linux Compatibility Layer
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 25 August 2019 at 09:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
The FreeBSD project has published their Q2'2019 summary that outlines the various accomplishments for this open-source operating system project over the past quarter.

Highlights of FreeBSD in Q2 include:

- A port of the Linux DRM kernel drivers from the Linux 5.0 sources is now available through graphics/drm-devel-kmod.

- The new in-kernel DRM driver for VirtualBox (Vboxvideo) was ported from the Linux kernel DRM sources.

- The number of FreeBSD ports rose to just under 37,000 packages.

- Bhyve virtualization saw extended live migration to highmem segment support and other improvements.

- The FUSE file-system support continued to be overhauled with more performance features and other capabilities.

- Ongoing work to the Linux compatibility layer.

- Continued 64-bit ARM porting to Broadcom and NXP SoCs.

More details via the summary report in full at FreeBSD.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Pulls In AMD Radeon Graphics Code From The Linux 4.7 Kernel
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
DragonFlyBSD Developing DSynth As Synth Rewrite For Custom Package Building
NetBSD Sees Its First Wayland Application Running
FreeBSD 13 Is Preparing To Finally Retire GCC 4.2
A Script Making It Easier Turning A FreeBSD Install Into A Working Desktop
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Linux 5.3 Kernel Yielding The Best Performance Yet For AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU Performance
System76 Unveils Their Firmware Manager Project For Graphically Updating Firmware
New Low-Memory-Monitor Project Can Help With Linux's RAM/Responsiveness Problem
Git 2.23 Brings New Switch & Restore Sub-Commands