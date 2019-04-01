FreeBSD In Q2'2019 Saw Updated Graphics Drivers, Continued Linux Compatibility Layer

The FreeBSD project has published their Q2'2019 summary that outlines the various accomplishments for this open-source operating system project over the past quarter.
Highlights of FreeBSD in Q2 include:
- A port of the Linux DRM kernel drivers from the Linux 5.0 sources is now available through graphics/drm-devel-kmod.
- The new in-kernel DRM driver for VirtualBox (Vboxvideo) was ported from the Linux kernel DRM sources.
- The number of FreeBSD ports rose to just under 37,000 packages.
- Bhyve virtualization saw extended live migration to highmem segment support and other improvements.
- The FUSE file-system support continued to be overhauled with more performance features and other capabilities.
- Ongoing work to the Linux compatibility layer.
- Continued 64-bit ARM porting to Broadcom and NXP SoCs.
More details via the summary report in full at FreeBSD.org.
Add A Comment