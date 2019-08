FreeBSD In Q2'2019 Saw Updated Graphics Drivers, Continued Linux Compatibility Layer

The FreeBSD project has published their Q2'2019 summary that outlines the various accomplishments for this open-source operating system project over the past quarter.Highlights of FreeBSD in Q2 include:- A port of the Linux DRM kernel drivers from the Linux 5.0 sources is now available through graphics/drm-devel-kmod.- The new in-kernel DRM driver for VirtualBox (Vboxvideo) was ported from the Linux kernel DRM sources.- The number of FreeBSD ports rose to just under 37,000 packages.- Bhyve virtualization saw extended live migration to highmem segment support and other improvements.- The FUSE file-system support continued to be overhauled with more performance features and other capabilities.- Ongoing work to the Linux compatibility layer.- Continued 64-bit ARM porting to Broadcom and NXP SoCs.More details via the summary report in full at FreeBSD.org